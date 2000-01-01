Skip to content →

Linear is a better way to build products

Meet the new standard for modern software development. Streamline issues, sprints, and product roadmaps.

Unlike any tool
you’ve used before

Designed to the last pixel and engineered with unforgiving precision, Linear combines UI elegance with world-class performance.

Built for your keyboard

Fly through your tasks with rapid-fire keyboard shortcuts for everything. Literally everything.

Breathtakingly fast

Built for speed with 50ms interactions and real-time sync.

Designed for modern software teams

Comes with built-in workflows that create focus and routine.

Linear Method Product Principles
LIN-111 Walkway lighting

    Meet your command line

    Complete any action in seconds with the global command menu.

    Issue tracking
    you’ll enjoy using

    Creating an issue in Linear with the title 'Design assets' and a description 'we need to update the visual assets'.

    Create tasks in seconds, discuss issues in context, and breeze through your work in views tailored to you and your team.

    Parent and sub-issues. Break larger tasks into smaller issues.

    Automated backlog. Linear will auto-close and auto-archive issues.

    Custom workflows. Define unique issue states for each team.

    Filters and custom views. See only what’s relevant for you.

    Discussion. Collaborate on issues without losing context.

    Issue templates. Guide your team to write effective issues.

    List and board

    Switch between list and board layout to view work from any angle.

    The 'all issues' view in Linear, shown in a board layout with a few issues listed: 'hyperlink injections', 'update prosemirror packages'.

    Make it yours

    Quickly apply filters and operators to refine your issue lists and create custom views.

    A list of custom issue views in Linear, some favorited and some not, showing views named 'done past week', 'created by me', 'design bugs', 'feature requests', and more.

    Build momentum
    with Cycles

    The cycles interface in Linear. One cycle is completed with a 29% success rate, one cycle is ongoing with 115 points of scope, 44 points started, 18 points completed, and one cycle is upcoming with 3% of available capacity.

    Cycles focus your team on what work should happen next. A healthy routine to maintain velocity and make meaningful progress.

    Automatic tracking. Any started issues are added to the current cycle.

    Scheduled. Unfinished work rolls over to the next cycle automatically.

    Fully configurable. Define start date, end date, duration, and more.

    Predict delays. Get warnings for at-risk cycles.

    Scope creep. Understand which issues are added mid-cycle.

    Be prepared. Schedule work in advance with upcoming cycles.

    Set direction
    with Roadmaps

    Linear's roadmap view in timeline mode, showing a list of projects and their associated start/end dates across the months of September, October, and November. Some of the project names are 'iOS app', 'advanced security features', 'wrap mode', and 'super sync'.

    Plan visually, collaborate in cross-team projects, and make better decisions with progress insights and project updates.

    Multi-team projects. Collaborate across teams and departments.

    Project documents. Write project briefs and specs directly in Linear.

    Custom roadmaps. Organize projects across multiple roadmaps.

    Timeline view. Visualize the product journey ahead.

    Project insights. Track scope, velocity, and progress over time.

    Personal notifications. Stay in the loop on project activity and updates.

    Project updates

    Keep everyone up-to-date on the health and progress of projects.

    The project update panel in Linear, featuring an update for the 'iOS application' project by Jim with the following content: 'Great news: Apple has approved our app for TestFlight beta testing this morning.'

    Focus on the big picture

    Explore every company project in one view to easily identify what needs attention.

    A list of projects on an example 2023 roadmap, including 'advanced security', 'analytical reporting', and 'Linear 2022 Release'. Wonder what that last one could be.

    Linear workflows.
    Exponential results.

    From customer support integrations to powerful Git automations, Linear streamlines the entire product development process.

    Discover integrations

    GitHub and GitLab. Sync PRs with issues that close automatically.

    Slack and Discord. Create issues and set up alerts.

    Sentry. Automatically create issues from code exceptions.

    Airbyte. Sync workspace data to external warehouses and databases.

    Front, Intercom, Zendesk. Keep a tight loop with your users.

    Figma. Streamline work across design and engineering.

    Built for the future.
    Available today.

